Russia To Air ‘Patriotic’ Version Of Chernobyl; Jacques Audiard To Direct First TV Drama; Sight & Sound Editor Steps Down — Global Briefs

Russian state TV channel NTV is soon to air its own drama version about the deadly 1986 Chernobyl disaster. Unlike the hit HBO series, this more obviously pro-Russian Chernobyl will claim that a CIA spy was present for the catastrophic nuclear accident. According to the Guardian, a description of the show says that the plot will follow a CIA agent dispatched to Pripyat to gather intelligence on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the Russian counterintelligence agent sent to track him down. Series director Alexey Muradov, said the show “will tell viewers about what really happened back then”.

Widely lauded HBO drama Chernobyl has inspired audiences to consider potential shows about other major disasters. Brit actress Meera Syal was one of many to call for a similarly forensic drama about India’s 1984 Bhopal tragedy.

Floored by the brilliance on every level of #ChernobylHBO @clmazin @sisterpicstv Fiercely intelligent exposition of the human cost of state censorship. Would love to see similar expose of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy- half a million victims, mostly poor, mostly forgotten. https://t.co/6iubv7d6Q0 — MeeraSyal (@MeeraSyal) June 4, 2019

French director Jacques Audiard is to make his TV debut on Canal Plus Original spy series The Bureau. The acclaimed filmmaker, well known for movies such as Rust And Bone, A Prophet, Dheepan and The Sisters Brothers, is set to direct a handful of episodes of the fifth and final season of the series, on which he is also part of the writing team with his regular writing partner Thomas Bidegain. Mathieu Kassovitz stars in the hit drama about a member of the French Secret Service who returns home after a six-year mission in Damascus and eventually becomes a double agent working for the CIA.

The editor of the BFI’s international film magazine Sight & Sound Nick James is to step down from the role after 21 years at the helm. The BFI will be recruiting for a new editor-in-chief from next week. James, a regular on the festival circuit who will continue to freelance for the publication, said, “It is with tremendous pride, but no hesitation, that I’m stepping down from what I have often described as the greatest job on earth. Editing Sight & Sound has been a thrilling switchback adventure for much of my life but I have long nurtured wider writing ambitions that I now want to pursue. I believe the magazine has never been better than it is right now, and that’s down to our fantastic team, who have always made me look good, and to our many brilliant contributors, so my first thanks is to them.” Launched in 1932, Sight & Sound is among the world’s oldest film magazines.