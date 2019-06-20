Rupert Murdoch Gets Past Pneumonia Bout To Make Full Recovery

Rupert Murdoch, the 88-year-old chairman of Fox Corp., has fully recovered after being diagnosed with pneumonia about a month ago, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The mogul’s most recent moment in the spotlight came on May 9, when he took the stage at Fox’s investor day, kicking off the event by proclaiming that Fox is “pivoting at a pivotal moment.” Fox has emerged considerably leaner and more focused on TV, news and sports assets since selling most of itself to Disney in a game-changing $71.3 billion deal. The acquisition closed in March and Fox Corp. started down a new path.

In the intervening weeks, Murdoch reportedly sought treatment for pneumonia in LA. CNN, which had the first report of the illness, said in recent days he has returned to his customary business mode, making phone calls to Fox News. In 2018, Murdoch was hospitalized due to a serious back injury suffered on his yacht.

In addition to his oversight of Fox, Murdoch is executive chairman of News Corp., the media company whose roots can be traced back to the Australian moguls newspaper days.

Murdoch’s son, Lachlan, now runs Fox as CEO. His other son, James, left the CEO role at 21st Century Fox, the entity mostly sold to Disney, several months ago and is reportedly planning to launch a venture fund.

Daughter Elizabeth Murdoch, meanwhile, has also made news this week. She has been exploring mobile video and other businesses since stepping away from Shine Global, the production company she started and sold to News Corp. in 2011. Deadline’s Mike Fleming reported Wednesday that Elizabeth Murdoch is planning to launch a major production entity with former Fox film chief Stacey Snider in a lead management role.