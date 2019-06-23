Roseanne Barr, Andrew Dice Clay Team Up For ‘Mr. And Mrs. America’ Comedy Tour

They’ve both been banned by television outlets, so they’re taking their act on the road.

Comedians Roseanne Barr and Andrew Dice Clay will mount the “Mr. and Mrs. America” tour. He was banned for life by MTV for his risque comedy, and she was kicked off her ratings-leading Roseanne show for comments about former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

“She’s a comic because she’s wacky,” Clay told Fox News. “I’ve known her since we were kids. When people ask about what she said, I say, ‘She’s a comic!’ We gotta stop policing comedians. This is America!”

Clay said the tour was inspired by the national obsession with political discourse and the policing of comedians’ language. Clay has been ostracized for his homophobic and sexist humor, but has built a career as an actor and still performs stand-up.

Clay and Barr performed together in March at the Laugh Factory in Las Vegas. It was her first performance since being booted off the Roseanne reboot.

“I was given a little flak about this, a little bulls—t, when I pulled her onstage at the Laugh Factory in Vegas, but we’ve been friends for 30 years,” Clay said.

“America really needs to lighten up and not worry about the words comedians use because it’s all we have. There’s clean stuff and there’s street stuff. I’m a street guy because I tell it like it is,” Clay said. “I’m living it more now than I have for a really long time. My shows have been longer, my material is fresher. With these shows, I can do as long as I want because it’s one show a night.”

No dates have been announced for the tour. Andrew Dice Clay was one of the few comics to have sold-out Madison Square Garden.