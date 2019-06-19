Rosamund Pike To Star In ‘The Wheel Of Time’ TV Adaptation At Amazon

Amazon’s series adaptation of The Wheel of Time has found its lead. Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Die Another Day) is set to star in the role of Moiraine in the adaptation of Robert Jordan’s fantasy epic.

The Wheel of Time is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. It follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.



The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hemlock Grove). Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment (Winter Dragon), Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Winter Dragon), Darren Lemke (Shazam!, Goosebumps, Winter Dragon), Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Pike will serve as Producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers.

The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.