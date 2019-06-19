Rooftop Films, Port Authority Team For Screenings At New York’s World Trade Center

Rooftop Films, which has been turning an eclectic range of urban spaces into screening venues since 1997, and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey are teaming to present free movies this summer at the World Trade Center site.

Liberty Park plaza, on the site of the former Twin Towers destroyed in the September 11 attacks, will be the setting for the four screening programs, which all revolve around distinctly New York themes.

“Rooftop Films events are more than just outdoor film screenings,” said Dan Nuxoll, Artistic Director of Rooftop Films, which recently unveiled a screening program at LA’s The Grove. “When we curate each of our programs, we consider the neighborhood, community, architecture, live performances, and the themes of the films, striving to create experiences that change the way that our audiences think about the movies and change how they think about their city, about the locations in which the films are shown. For this reason, we’re excited to be presenting screenings in such an iconic and historic New York location, and we look forward to working with Liberty Park and the Port Authority to create memorable and entertaining cultural events in lower Manhattan.”

This Thursday night, June 20, a selection of new, independent short films made by New York filmmakers at Liberty Park will screen. The mix of narrative and documentary films includes one short about the 9/11 Memorial Pools.

In honor of Pride Month, Rooftop Films will next present a screening of You Don’t Nomi, Jeffrey McHale’s documentary analyzing Paul Verhoeven’s camp classic Showgirls, on Thursday, June 27.

On July 26, Rooftop Films and the Sundance Institute will present a program of new narrative, documentary and animated shorts culled from last January’s Sundance Film Festival. And on August 20, Brett Story’s The Hottest August will screen. The documentary feature explores New York City facing the inevitable consequences of global warming and sea level rising. Doors open at Liberty Park at 7:15 PM.

“We are delighted to host such a wide variety of activities planned for this summer at the World Trade Center campus as we continue our efforts in making this site a welcoming space for those who live, work or visit lower Manhattan,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said. “We hope that everyone enjoys this cultural mash-up planned this summer.”