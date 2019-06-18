Ron Lynch, ’24’s Mary Lynn Rajskub & More Join Fred Armisen In ‘Too Late’ Horror Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Ron Lynch (Bob’s Burgers), Mary Lynn Rajskub (24), Alyssa Limperis (Comedy Bang! Bang!), Jenny Zigrino (Bad Santa Two), Will Weldon (This is Not Happening), and Brooks Wheelan (Saturday Night Live) are set to play opposite Fred Armisen in the indie horror comedy, Too Late, from Firemark Media.

Based on a script by Tom Becker, the D.W. Thomas-directed pic centers on a lonely assistant who finally finds love and must escape her monster of a boss before she and her new love become his next meal. Lynch will play the lead role of Bob Devore.

Jack De Sena, Billy Breed, Paul Danke, and Dwayne Perkins also co-star.

Ryan Lacen and Anthony Baldino are producing the film with Lonnie Ramati as executive producer. Filming will take place later this month in LA.

Lynch, has appeared in a number of movies and television shows, including the Comedy Central’s Another Period, IFC’s Comedy Bang! Bang!, and Portlandia.

Rajskub, recently seen on the big screen opposite Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish Universal’s Night School comedy, and in Now Apocalypse on Starz, next appears in indie films Dinner In American and A World Away.