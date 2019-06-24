Rome Film Festival To Honor Bill Murray; Ron Howard’s ‘Pavarotti’ Chosen For Official Selection

The Rome Film Festival has revealed a sneak peak of its 2019 edition, which will include a lifetime achievement award for Bill Murray, presented by director Wes Anderson.

Murray will take part in an “in conversation” session hosted by his regular collaborator Anderson. Also giving talks at the Italian festival will be Hirokazu Kore-eda, Olivier Assayas, Bertrand Tavernier, and writer Bret Easton Ellis.

The event, which runs October 17-27, also revealed Monday that its Official Selection will include Pavarotti by Ron Howard, who will be on hand to present the film. The lineup will feature around 40 films that will compete for the BNL People’s Choice Award.

Also on the wider programm lineup will be a restored version of Fellini Satyricon on the 50th anniversary of its release, and a tribute to Italian director Gillo Pontecorvo, one century after his birth, with the restored version of Kapò. There will also be retrospectives for Max Ophüls and Japanese filmmaker Kore-eda.

This year the festival is expanding from its Auditorium Parco della Musica base across the Italian capital to include the MACRO Museum, which will host new sections Duel and Word/Image. The complete lineup will be announced at a press conference October 4.