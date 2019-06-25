‘Roma’ Wins 10 Prizes Including Best Film At Mexico’s Ariel Awards

Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma swept the boards at Mexico’s Ariel Awards last night in Mexico City.

The black-and-white period drama scored ten wins at the country’s leading film awards, bestowed by the Mexican Academy, including best film, director, cinematography and original screenplay.

Muchas gracias por acompañarnos en la sexagésima primera entrega del Ariel. ¡Hasta el próximo año! #Ariel2019 pic.twitter.com/waria4j1uq — AcademiaCineMx (@AcademiaCineMx) June 25, 2019

Cuarón was unable to attend the ceremony for personal reasons but most of the Netflix movie’s cast and crew were on hand to collect their awards in the city in which much of the film is set. Multi-Oscar winner Roma, the darling of last year’s festival and awards season, charts a year in the life of a Mexican maid working for a middle class family during the early 1970s.

Alejandra Marquez’s drama The Good Girls was the only film to get anywhere close to Roma on the night, picking up four prizes, including a best actress prize for Ilse Salas who beat out Roma‘s Oscar nominee Yalitza Aparicio in a surprise. Noé Hernández took home the best actor award for Ocho De Cada Diez and acclaimed Colombian co-production Birds Of Passage scored the prize for best Ibero-American film.