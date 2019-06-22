Rolling Stones With Fully Recovered Mick Jagger Kick Off ‘No Filter’ Tour In Chicago

Looking fully recovered from his recent heart surgery, Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones finally kicked off a postponed tour tonight in Chicago.
The sold-out show was the first of 17 shows in 15 cities across the US and Canada, running through Aug. 31 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The tour was originally set to begin in April, but the 75-year-old Jagger was advised not to test his health limits and then underwent surgery for a heart valve problem.
The band opened with its classic Street Fighting Man.
One fan managed to get a shot onto Instagram:
THE ROLLING STONES – NO FILTER
NORTH AMERICA & CANADA 2019 DATES
June 21* Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 25* Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 29* Ontario, Canada Burl’s Creek
July 3 Washington, DC FedEx Field
July 7 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium
July 14** New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
July 19 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field
July 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
July 27 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
August 1 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
August 5 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
August 10 Denver, CO Broncos Stadium at Mile High
August 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
August 18 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s®️ Stadium
August 22 Pasadena, CA The Rose Bowl
August 26 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
August 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Tickets and information at www.RollingStones.com
Earlier in the day, guitarist Ron Woods joked around about the tour:
