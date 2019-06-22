Click to Skip Ad
Rolling Stones With Fully Recovered Mick Jagger Kick Off ‘No Filter’ Tour In Chicago

Looking fully recovered from his recent heart surgery, Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones finally kicked off a postponed tour tonight in Chicago.

The sold-out show was the first of 17 shows in 15 cities across the US and Canada, running through Aug. 31 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The tour was originally set to begin in April, but the 75-year-old Jagger was advised not to test his health limits and then underwent surgery for a heart valve problem.

The band opened with its classic Street Fighting Man.

One fan managed to get a shot onto Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes you get what you need! #rollingstones

A post shared by Teresa Rehs (@trehs.catz) on

THE ROLLING STONES – NO FILTER

NORTH AMERICA & CANADA 2019 DATES

June 21*                      Chicago, IL                             Soldier Field

June 25*                      Chicago, IL                             Soldier Field

June 29*                      Ontario, Canada                      Burl’s Creek

July 3                          Washington, DC                     FedEx Field

July 7                          Foxboro, MA                          Gillette Stadium

July 14**                    New Orleans, LA                    Mercedes-Benz Superdome

July 19                        Jacksonville, FL                      TIAA Bank Field

July 23                        Philadelphia, PA                      Lincoln Financial Field

July 27                        Houston, TX                            NRG Stadium

August 1                      East Rutherford, NJ                 MetLife Stadium

August 5                      East Rutherford, NJ                 MetLife Stadium

August 10                    Denver, CO                              Broncos Stadium at Mile High

August 14                    Seattle, WA                              CenturyLink Field

August 18                    Santa Clara, CA                        Levi’s®️ Stadium

August 22                    Pasadena, CA                           The Rose Bowl

August 26                    Glendale, AZ                            State Farm Stadium

August 31                    Miami, FL                                Hard Rock Stadium

Tickets and information at www.RollingStones.com

Earlier in the day, guitarist Ron Woods joked around about the tour:

