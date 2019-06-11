‘Barry’, ‘Bodyguard’ & ‘Sharp Objects’ Score Rockie Awards At Banff World Media Festival

Bodyguard, Barry and Sharp Objects were among the winners at Banff’s Rockie Awards International Program Competition.

The BBC terror thriller, written by Jed Mercurio, who appeared as part of a Deadline-moderated panel session at the event, won for best English-language drama series. HBO’s Bill Hader-fronted Barry won best English-language comedy, while the premium cable network’s Sharp Objects won best limited series.

The event, which was held in the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, was hosted by Workin’ Moms’ Juno Rinaldi, who have out 26 awards. U.S. shows picked up nine awards, British shows picked up eight awards, Canadian shows picked up seven awards, Germany and Australia each won two, while Finland, Italy & Portugal all scored one.

Trio Orange’s Can You Hear Me? scored best non-English language drama, TNT Comedy’s Arthur’s Law, which is being remade in the U.S., won best non-English language comedy, BBC’s Katy secured best children and youth fiction series. RuPaul’s Drag Race won best reality show, Canada’s Baroness von Sketch Show won best comedy and variety program, One Strange Rock won best science and technology show, A&E’s The Clinton Affair won best history and biography show, Portugal’s Tangled Lives won best serials, soaps and telenovela, and Doctor Who scored best sci-fi show. Baroness Von Sketch Show also won the Rogers Prize for Excellence in Canadian Content.