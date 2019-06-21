Danny Boyle Thinks Robert Pattinson Should Be The Next James Bond

If it were up to Danny Boyle, Robert Pattinson would become the next James Bond. Bruce Wayne, Jame Bond and Edward Cullen…that would be quite the CV.

In an interview with The Guardian for upcoming musical Yesterday, Boyle discussed his experience briefly working on (and then being taken off) the Bond franchise.

The Brit filmmaker noted that he had recently seen Claire Denis’ sci-fi-movie High Life, which stars Pattinson. He said, “It was so bizarre, because I was sitting there thinking: ‘Oh my God, they should get him to be the next Bond.’”

Boyle doesn’t think Pattinson’s relative youth [he is 33] would be a factor. “No, no,” he mused. “He must be in his 30s. How old was Connery? He’s ready now.”

Pattinson is seemingly on course to become the next Batman so doubling up as James Bond seems highly unlikely at this stage. Perhaps down the line. Bond 25 is set to be Daniel Craig’s last with rumours constantly swirling over potential successors.

Boyle was working on a script for the latest Bond when he and his Trainspotting and The Beach collaborator John Hodge were suddenly taken off the project, citing creative differences with the producers.

“I was with John and they didn’t really like what we were doing and so it’s far better to part company,” he explained. “What we were doing was good. But it was obviously not what they wanted.”

As to why he took on such a producer/studio-led franchise in the first place, Oscar-winner Boyle revealed, “That’s ultimately what you learn. But you’ve got to go into that stuff optimistically. It’s like falling in love. You can’t go in guarded and trying to protect yourself. You have to be open-hearted and prepared to be hurt – and so what if you get a bit of bruising? You get well-paid and well looked after. So at the end of the day these are champagne problems.”

Boyle’s Yesterday opens June 28.