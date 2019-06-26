Robert Mueller Agrees To Testify Publicly About Trump-Russia Report

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify before the two house committees about his report on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, Democrats announced today.

On July 17, Mueller is scheduled to sit down before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees after both panels issued subpoenas saying “the American public deserves to hear directly from you about your investigation and conclusions.”

Mueller previously resisted testifying, insisting his April report on Russian election interference and whether President Trump obstructed justice spoke for itself.

But in a joint statement today, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said he will now speak with lawmakers.

“Americans have demanded to hear directly from the Special Counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia’s attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign’s acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates’ obstruction of the investigation into that attack,” Nadler and Schiff said in their statement.

According to The Associated Press, there will be “back to back” hearings, one for each committee. Lawmakers will also meet with Mueller behind closed doors.

Mueller’s 448-page report concluded there was insufficient evidence to prove the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the election or committed obstruction.

While Trump has repeatedly insisted the report showed he did nothing wrong, Mueller countered by saying his investigation did not clear Trump.

“If we had had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller stated at a May news conference.