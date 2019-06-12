Rob Lowe Is “Ready” For ‘The West Wing’ Reboot & Knows Who Should Play The President

Rob Lowe is “ready” for a reboot of The West Wing but doesn’t think it’s going to happen anytime soon.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live in the UK, Lowe said about a potential sequel to the hit political drama, “Of course I’m in. I’m in my suit ready to play Sam Seaborne. I don’t think he [Aaron Sorkin] is [writing a sequel]. I think he thinks about it, I think he’s asked about it incessantly, and in a perfect world there would be a version of it. But the problem with it is that, as yet, he’s been unable to figure out what that show looks like.”

Lowe has an idea for the storyline, however.

“All he [Sorkin] needs to do, frankly, is go back and watch the show where he says ‘Sam, you’ll be president one day’. There’s your show. Hello, Aaron Sorkin, you wrote it.”

Lowe’s Seaborn was Deputy White House Communications Director in the Josiah Bartlet administration throughout the show’s first four seasons. His character is absent from the fifth and sixth seasons but turns up in the final episode of the final seventh series as Deputy White House Chief of Staff. It’s not an impossible arc. The show was originally designed with Seaborn as the main character and he was the protagonist of the pilot episode.

Rumours of a sequel to the award-winning series are never too far away but so far there has been little to indicate anything is imminent. Actor Richard Schiff said in January that Sorkin was keen for a revival.

Lowe is in London to promote new ITV crime-drama Wild Bill, which is set and filmed in the UK. The series follows a U.S. police chief who comes to the UK with his 14 year-old daughter, hoping to flee their recent painful past.

During his time in the UK, the actor followed British politics, and was particularly taken by the Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow.

“I watched Theresa May get destroyed in Commons once a week. I watched Prime Minister’s Questions. I became a huge fan of the Speaker of the House. He’s amazing, I want to meet him. That guy’s the best. This Yank was transfixed [by him].”

Speaking about the state of both British and American politics, he said, “When things are as stuck as they are, both in America and England, it creates a moment for something good to happen. Everything has a reaction and I’m hoping the reaction is someone or a movement will come along and be an antidote to this – hopefully. We’ll see.”