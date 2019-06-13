Rob Brydon & Steve Coogan Begin Filming On ‘The Trip To Greece’, Latest Instalment In Comedy Travelogue

Rob Byrdon (Holmes & Watson) and Steve Coogan (Stan & Ollie) have begun filming on The Trip To Greece, the fourth instalment in their hit comedy travelogue.

UK comedy actor Brydon tweeted such yesterday with Coogan’s production outfit Baby Cow doing the same:

The first three series in the franchise were cut together into features with IFC Films releasing in the U.S. to around $2M, $2.9M and $1.2M, respectively. The latest feature, The Trip To Spain (2017), debuted at Tribeca.

The Michael Winterbottom-directed food travelogue and buddy comedy/therapy session follows comedians Coogan and Brydon as they make their way around European destinations, stopping for decadent meals along the way. Over plates of paella or pasta, the pair exchange barbs and their patented celebrity impressions, insider stories, and more serious reflections on what it means to reach middle age (cue talk of ‘ancient ruins’ this go around?).

No word yet on the distribution plan behind the latest instalment.