‘Riverdale’s Asha Bromfield Sells YA Novel ‘Hurricane Summer’ To St. Martin’s Wednesday Books

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Wednesday Books, an imprint of St. Martin’s Press, has acquired Hurricane Summer, a new contemporary YA novel by Riverdale actress Asha Bromfield which will be tentatively slated for Spring 2021.

WME brokered the one book deal for North American rights, with Wednesday Books’ Sara Goodman acquiring.

Hurricane Summer follows a girl visiting her estranged father in Jamaica in the middle of category five Hurricane Gustav. She finds her life unraveling when family secrets are revealed, alongside dealing with colorism, classism, colonialism, sexism, and what it means to discover your own voice in the center of complete destruction.

Bromfield is known for her role as Melody Valentine on Riverdale, the former drummer of Josie and the Pussycats at Riverdale High School. When Valerie and Melody learn that Josie secretly wanted to become a solo diva, they ditch the band. However, Melody and Valerie reform their band with Veronica as the lead singer, taking up the new name “Veronica and the Pussycats”.

Bromfield also stars in the Netflix series Locke & Key. She is repped by Play Management, WME and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.