‘Riverdale’ Showrunner: Luke Perry Tribute Is Biggest Episode Of Year “If Not Ever”

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared a photo of the finished script for the show’s upcoming Season Four premiere, a tribute to the late Luke Perry titled “In Memoriam.”

Perry’s death on March 4 at the age of 52 following a massive stroke was a heartrending loss for the Riverdale cast and crew and an emotional blow for fans of both Riverdale and the former Beverly Hills 90210 star.

Perry portrayed Fred Andrews, father of Archie (KJ Apa) and husband to Mary (Molly Ringwald). He made his last on-screen appearance in Episode 19, which aired April 24, about two months after the Ohio-born actor’s death in Burbank.

The Riverdale creative team, wanting a proper on-screen tribute to the popular Perry, opted to wait until early in Season 4 to directly address the absence of Fred, who has been “away on business” within the narrative of the series.

 

