‘Rick & Morty” Season 4 Episode To Get Sneak Peek Screening At 2nd Annual Adult Swim Festival In November

An episode of the long-awaited fourth season of Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty will get an exclusive, never-before-seen screening at the second annual Adult Swim Festival in November. The two-day event in Los Angeles runs Friday, Nov. 15-Saturday, Nov. 16, with the Rick and Morty screening set for Day 2.

Adult Swim had previously announced that Rick and Morty‘s Season 4 will launch in November.

In addition to the Rick and Morty sneak, this year’s festival will include events described by Adult Swim as “one-of-a-kind, 360° fan experience” attractions such as “Robot Chicken Intergalatic Power Summit, Squidbillies 10 Man Bunkhouse Stampede,” a discussion with Genndy Tartakovsky, and exclusive talent appearances, panels, meet and greets, merchandise, games, and more.

The festival also will feature performances by Dethklok, Jamie xx, Vince Staples, Young Thug, Captain Murphy, The Eric Andre Show Live!, Tierra Whack, Lil Nas X, among others.

Last year’s debut festival drew more than 20,000 fans from 50 states and 22 countries, says Adult Swim. This year the festival takes place at Los Angeles’ new Banc Of California Stadium, with tickets on sale today.

The festival performance line-up is, so far:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Dethklok

Captain Murphy

Geto Boys

Tim Hecker & The Konoyo Ensemble

Iron Reagan

HEALTH

Inter Arma

Speedy Ortiz

Cooly G

DAWN

Sarah Squirm

Conner O’Malley

Three Busy Debras

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Jamie xx

Vince Staples

The Eric Andre Show Live!

Tierra Whack

Young Thug

Lil Nas X

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

CupcakKe

clipping.

Negative Gemini

No Joy

Joe Pera

Jena Friedman

Wham City

Rick and Morty, created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, wrapped its third season in October 2017 and received a 70-episode renewal a year ago. The November return was announced last month at the WarnerMedia upfront presentation in New York.