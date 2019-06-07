Reed Midem To Separate Mip TV & Mipcom To Placate Hollywood Studios & International Distributors

Reed Midem is to make a number of changes to international TV confabs Mip TV and Mipcom designed to ensure the long-term security of the Cannes-set events.

This comes after a raft of Hollywood studios and major international distributors including Endemol Shine Group, BBC Studios and Fox Networks Group Content Distribution nixed attending Mip TV in April.

It is going to officially separate the two events to allow companies to book stands either for Mip TV in April and Mipcom in October. In previous years, it has forced businesses to take the same space for both markets, despite the fact that a number have little interest in Mip TV but are keen to attend Mipcom. Studios such as Disney and Sony Pictures Television, which have long shunned Cannes in April, due to its proximity to the LA Screenings, but have had major presences on the beachside in October.

Deadline understands that Reed Midem is looking to encourage companies to move inside the Palais for Mip TV, rather than build stands on the beachfront in order to ensure that the Palais is as busy as possible. Reed Midem executives have been travelling across Europe to see distributors and come to a compromise when it comes to stand costs.

“There are some ongoing communications between Reed Midem and clients and we will be announcing more in July,” a Reed Midem spokeswoman told Deadline.

Reed Midem has been facing increasing competition in the TV space; the London screenings in February, which see the likes of ITV Studios Global Entertainment, All3Media International, Fremantle International and Endemol Shine International present new shows to buyers

One source told Deadline that the talks were positive but it’s still in the discussion stage. “There’s still a fair bit of horsetrading to be done,” said one exec.