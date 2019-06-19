‘Ray Donovan’ & ‘Deadwood’ Actress Paula Malcomson Signs With ICM

EXCLUSIVE: Paula Malcomson has signed with ICM Partners.

The Belfast, Ireland native counts a number of prolific roles such as Abby Donovan, the wife of the title P.I. in Showtime’s Ray Donovan, Trixie the cunning saloon prostitute turned wife and mother in HBO’s Deadwood (a role which Malcomson recently reprised for the movie), Maureen Ashby in Sons of Anarchy and Katniss’ mother in The Hunger Games franchise. Malcomson shared a 2007 SAG ensemble award nomination in the TV drama series category for her turn in David Milch’s Deadwood.

Other films include Steven Spielberg’ A.I., The Green Mile, Tombstone, and such The Battlestar Galactica spin-off Caprica and Milch’s HBO series John From Cincinnati.

Malcomson continues to be managed by Jason Weinberg and Nikola Barisic at Untitled and represented by Kat Gosling at Troika.