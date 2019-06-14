NBA Finals Ratings Near Series High With Raptors’ Championship Win In Game 6; Steady With 2016

Kawhi Leonard & the Toronto Raptors made some history last night becoming the first non-U.S. team to win the NBA Finals ever

The Toronto Raptors’ historic victory the 2019 NBA Finals is such a big deal that superfan Drake is dropping not one, but two new tunes today in celebration- and ABC might be grooving along.

After a six-game series that has been consistently down double digits from recent years, the defeat of the Golden State Warriors last night by the first non-American team to ever hoist the Larry O’Brien Championship trophy actually found an even keel for the NBA and the Disney-owned network.

Going down the wire in the finals seconds of Steph Curry and an injury burdened GSW’s final game at Oakland’s Oracle Arena, the 114-110 win for Kawhi Leonard and the crew from T.O. snared a 13.2/24 metered market result.

Dipping just over 1% from the early metrics series high of June 10’s Game 5, Thursday’s Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals was pretty steady with the last time the basketball tournament went that deep. In fact, compared to Game 6 of the 2016 rematch between the Warriors and the then LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers, last night dropped a mere 8% in metered market ratings.

A remarkable move for a series that clearly suffered from one of the competition teams and ultimately the winner not being in a Stateside Nielsen market. Granted, that 2016 Game 6 was not the clincher and the Cavs ultimately took that series with a Game 7 93-89 win over the GSW.

Having said that, the sixth game of the 2016 NBA Finals ended up with a viewership of 20.7 million, which may be close to the final numbers for last night’s game.

Even with the ratings disadvantage of not having two U.S. markets to draw from for the Finals, the 5.1 average rating of the 2019 NBA postseason overall was actually up from both last year and 2017 with a 2% bump.

In that context we’ll update with those final NBA Finals Game 6 numbers later, as well as everything else on TV last night. Until then, take a look at some history and a legend:

BTW – don’t feel too bad for the Warriors. They’ve got a case full of trophies and we all know they’ll be back. And there’s always those new Drake songs …