Randall Winston Inks Overall Deal With ABC Studios

Randall Winston
photo: Dave Racki

EXCLUSIVE: Seasoned producer Randall Winston has signed a two-year overall deal at ABC Studios. Under the pact, he will continue in his roles on two upcoming ABC Studios/ABC Signature series — he serves as an executive producer on ABC’s black-ish prequel series mixed-ish, focused on young Rainbow, and as a co-executive producer of the Freeform comedy series UnRelated.

Additionally,  Winston will be developing original projects and will be directing for the studio.

Winston served as executive producer on NBC’s comedy series Undateable and ABC/TBS’ Cougar Town and as xo-executive producer on ABC’s Roseanne revival and Scrubs, Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, Fox’s Rush Hour and TV Land’s Nobodies, among others. A couple of the gigs stemmed from his stint as Head of Production for JAX Media for the West Coast.

Winston, who has directed episodes of Grace and Frankie, Scrubs and Cougar Town, is repped by ICM Partners

