Randall Christensen Dies: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Costume Designer Was 60

Randall Christensen, Emmy-winning costumer designer for his work on Dancing With The Stars, has died. Christensen died Sunday from complications of cancer, his talent agent confirmed to Deadline. He was 60.

Christensen worked on Dancing With The Stars for eleven seasons beginning in 2006. He won the Emmy that year for outstanding costume design for the show, and was a four-time nominee for the Costume Designers Guild Award for the hit competition dance series as well.

Born in South Carolina, Christensen, known for his transformative and iconographic dance and skate costumes, was proclaimed ‘the next Bob Mackie’ by designer Bob Mackie himself.

In addition to his work on Dancing With the Stars, Christensen’s gowns can be seen worn by Jennifer Lopez in the film Shall We Dance (2004) and Mary Steenburgen in the film Marilyn Hotchkiss’ Ballroom Dancing & Charm School (2005). His work also can be seen in the films Take the Lead starring Antonio Banderas (2006), Dance with Me (1998) with Vanessa Williams, and on television in 20th Century Fox’s award-winning So You Think You Can Dance and TLC Network’s Ballroom Bootcamp.

Christensen also has designed for the world’s top competitive ice skaters. His designs for Olympic champions Charlie White and Meryl Davies during the 2014 XXII Olympic Winter Games in Sochi received notice worldwide when White and Davis became the first Americans to win the Olympic gold medal for ice dancing.

Christensen’s company, Randall Designs, based in Phoenix, AZ, has been a leader in the competitive dance and skate costume industry since 1986.

Memorial services will be held June 29 at Brentwood Presbyterian Church in Los

Angeles. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society.