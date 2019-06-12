Rami Malek Cameo In ‘Rocketman’? Crossover Idea Bit The Dust Quickly, Says Director Dexter Fletcher

Dexter Fletcher, who directed Rocketman and briefly pinch-hit on Bohemian Rhapsody after the departure of Bryan Singer, considered but dismissed a brief crossover appearance in the Elton John biopic by the Freddie Mercury biopic star Rami Malek.

In an interview with the Gay Star News site, Fletcher said a crossover appearance would have been “a little too knowing.”

“There was an idea I had [at] one point, where Elton’s in a restaurant with his mother,” Fletcher said. “I thought John Reid and Freddie could be at another table and they wave at each other!” the director said of the movie starring Taron Egerton as Elton John. “That would have been amazing, [but] it didn’t come to pass. It would’ve been a little too knowing. I’m not looking to set out to make a cinematic universe!”

Both films include the character of John Reid, long-ago manager of Elton John and Mercury’s band Queen. Aidan Gillen played the role in Bohemian Rhapsody, Richard Madden in Rocketman.