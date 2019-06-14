Beatles Tribute Band Rain Cancels Broadway Residence

Beatles tribute band Rain has canceled its week-long Broadway residence, producers announced today.

“The tour of Rain was scheduled to conclude its Summer engagement in Sioux Falls and is no longer able to extend into New York City dates from July 16 -21 as part of the In Residence on Broadway series,” per the cancellation announcement.

The band, which performs Beatles songs in full Fab Four regalia, had been scheduled to play the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre July 16-21. The show’s producers were Live Nation, The Araca Group and EBG, the trio who are producing a series of spring and summer residencies at the Broadway venue, including Mel Brooks, Dave Chappelle, Barry Manilow, Regina Spektor, illusionist Criss Angel.

Musicians Morrissey and Yanni recently completed roughly week-long stints with the producers at the venue. Only some of the engagements are marketed under the “In Residence On Broadway” title (at the discretion of the artist).

Tickets for the Rain performance will be automatically refunded by the point of purchase. For customers who purchased at the box office, tickets must be returned to the Lunt-Fontanne for a refund.