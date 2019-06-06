R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To 11 New Sexual Assault Charges

Grammy-winning singer R. Kelly on Thursday pleaded not guilty in Chicago to 11 new felony counts of sexual assault, four of which are aggravated criminal sexual assault that carry a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

The charges were originally filed May 30 after Kelly previously pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse against four alleged victims — three of whom prosecutors say were underage at the time. The new charges are related to one of the original underage victims and allegedly occurred in 2010.

The Associated Press said prosecutors wrote in court documents that because the victim was underage at the time, the statute of limitations for bringing charges extended to 20 years from her 18th birthday.

Kelly attended Thursday’s hearing. He remains out on a $1 million bond, and a status hearing has been scheduled for June 26.

“It’s the same case. It’s just that they’ve just changed what they’ve charged him with,” Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg told reporters. “It’s the same facts … the same bond, the same evidence. We expect the same result.”

The latest spotlight on Kelly comes after Lifetime this year aired its documentary series Surviving R. Kelly, which featured alleged victims coming forward to detail the singer’s abusive past. After that, Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti came forward with a video allegedly showing Kelly involved in sex acts with a 14-year-old girl.