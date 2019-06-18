‘Queer Eye’ Renewed For Fourth And Fifth Seasons At Netflix

Get ready to work honey! Netflix’s Queer Eye is coming back for a fourth and fifth season to teach a whole new batch of heroes how to live their best lives with a French tuck. The streaming giant announced today that they have picked up the Emmy-winning series for a fourth season which will debut all episodes on July 19. In addition to the forthcoming season, Netflix also revealed that they have ordered a fifth season of the series.

For season four, interior design mastermind Bobby Berk, fashion maven Tan France, food & wine expert Antoni Porowski, grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness and culture aficionado Karamo Brown will slay some serious style — and ribs — as they return to the BBQ capital of the world, Kansas City, with a new roster of heroes. The fifth season will have the Fab Five bringing their diverse perspective and brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to Philadelphia. Production will start June 24 with the season debuting in 2020.

Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg and Jordana Hochman serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment.

Watch the video announcement below.