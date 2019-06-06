‘Queen Sugar’: Five Directors & Two Guest Stars Added For Season 4 Of OWN Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of next week’s Season 4 premiere of Queen Sugar, the OWN drama has announced five more directors and a pair of guest stars for the upcoming run.

Lacey Duke, C. Fitz, Pratibha Parmar, Deborah Kampmeier and Stacey Muhammad are set as helmers for S4, bringing the total number of female filmmakers to make their U.S. scripted television directing debuts on the series to 32.

Summer and Clark OWN

Meanwhile, Cree Summer (A Different World) and Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton) are set to appear during the fourth season of the series from creator/executive producer Ava DuVernay. Summer will play Octavia Laurent, a professor and fiery past love of Nova Bordelon (Rutina Wesley) who surprises Nova while in Atlanta during her cross-country book tour. Clark is set as the new love interest for Darla (Bianca Lawson).

Related Story OWN To Air Special On WACO Theater's Annual Wearable Art Gala

In the upcoming fourth season of Queen Sugar, the Bordelons find themselves continuing their fight to save their family farm and preserve their father’s legacy as they navigate their own personal journeys. Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) remains in the thick of the trials and tribulations in both her personal and professional life as she continues to battle the Landry family while also trying to ensure Micah’s (Nicholas Ashe) safety and future. Nova publishes her memoir and while she goes on a book tour around the country sharing her family secrets and shaking things up at home, she unexpectedly encounters significant relationships from her past along the way. Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) is managing fatherhood and his complicated relationship with ex-girlfriend Darla after learning he is not the biological father of his son, Blue (Ethan Hutchison), and is encouraged by an old friend to create opportunities for formerly incarcerated men.

From left: Duke; Fitz; Parmar; Kampmeier and Muhammad

Queen Sugar is produced by Forward Movement and Harpo Films in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. The executive producers are DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Paul Garnes and Anthony Sparks.