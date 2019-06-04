‘Punk’d’ & ‘Singled Out’ Reboots Set For Quibi From MTV Studios

More from the “everything old is new again” file: A pair of bygone MTV favorites — dating game show Singled Out and the Ashton Kutcher-led prank series Punk’d — are being revived for Quibi, Jeffrey Katzenberg’s new digital venture.

In a nod to “offering an optimal viewing experience for those on the go,” per the press notes, each show will get 20 new episodes of 10 minutes or less.

Here are loglines for the returning Punk’d, from STXtelevision in association with MTV Studios, and Singled Out, from MTV Studios:

The show that coined the verb “punk’d” dared to go where no show had gone before. Now that technology can really augment reality, we’re back to pull the boldest pranks on the biggest stars in Hollywood. This time around, no one is safe.

While downloading a dating app has never been easier, sorting through the singles is harder than ever. Singled Out narrows down the dating field, as less choice means more real connections. In this reimagined version, anyone and everyone can find love no matter their sexual preference. Who will be swiped out and who will be Singled Out?

“This deal builds on MTV’s strategy of reinventing our iconic shows to reach new audiences on pioneering new platforms like Quibi,” MTV President Chris McCarthy said. “We are excited to be working with Jeffrey, Doug and the Quibi team to reinvent Punk’d and Singled Out for a new generation of fans.”

Added Quibi’s Doug Herzog: “For the generation who grew up watching Punk’d and Singled Out on MTV, this represents a long-overdue reboot of two well-loved shows. It’s also an opportunity to bring these enduring and classic MTV franchises to a brand new audience on our exciting new platform.”

Lauren Conrad, far left, gets Punk’d in 2012 Beverly News/Shutterstock

Singled Out originally aired from 1995-98 on MTV, first hosted by Chris Hardwick and Jenny McCarthy. Carmen Electra took over for then-sitcom-bound McCarthy about halfway through the show’s run. Punk’d ran on MTV from 2002-07, with original seasons also in 2012 and 2015.

A new version of Singled Out debuted last year on MTV’s YouTube channel, hosted by rappers Justina Valentine and Conceited.

The reboot announcements come less than two weeks before Facebook Watch launches the MTV Studios-produced MTV’s The Real World, which revives that seminal reality program that began in 1992. It goes live on June 13. It is part of MTV Studios’ strategy of exploiting library IP for projects targeting digital platforms.