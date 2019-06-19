Publicist David Lust Dies At Age 55 After Bout With Cancer

Hollywood publicist David Lust passed away on June 15, 2019, at the age of 55, after a brief battle with cancer.

He worked at Wolf/Kasteler and Associates, Kelly Bush’s ID/PR and in 1998 joined Susan Patricola to form PLPR Public Relations. In 2012, Lust and Patricola dissolved PLPR and he joined Roger and Cowan as a VP, later joined Freeman Public Relations, and most recently started his own firm David Lust Public Relations.

Over his career, he worked with clients Neve Campbell, Allison Janney, Nancy Travis, Richard and Sheila Schiff, Jennifer Beal, Eddie Furlong, Devon Sawa, Patricia Heaton, Sean Astin, Jessica Walters, Illeana Douglas, and many more.

Lust grew up in Walla Walla, Washington, where in high school he was editor of the school paper and producer of a production of The Wiz. He graduated from the University of Washington in Seattle, and in his senior year fixed on a PR career. His first job was Unit Publicist on Waiting for the Light, a film that starred Shirley MacLaine and Teri Garr. MacLaine introduced him to Dale Olsen, who started David’s 30-year PR career at age 24, when he moved to Los Angeles, California.

Lust is survived by his mother and stepfather, Nancy and Larry Young of Clyde Hill, WA; his sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Todd Crutchfield of Newcastle, WA; 2 nieces, Lauren and Julianne Crutchfield; half-brother Chuck and half-sister Ruthanne; along with many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of David can be made to Colorectal Cancer Alliance or Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank.

A celebration of David’s life will be held in Bellevue, Washington in September.