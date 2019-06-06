‘Prosecuting Evil’ Docu Producers Secure Rights To Story of Nuremberg Prosecutor Ben Ferencz For Scripted Project

EXCLUSIVE: Following the documentary, Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz, producers Barry Avrich and Patrice Theroux are continuing to tell the story of the last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor Ben Ferencz by acquiring the film and television rights to Ferencz’s story for an upcoming scripted project.

Ferencz, a lifelong advocate of “law not war”, became the lead prosecutor in the Einsatzgruppen case at Nuremberg after witnessing Nazi concentration camps shortly after liberation. In his first trial, at age 27, all 22 Nazi officials who were tried for murdering over a million people, were convicted. Ferencz went on to advocate for restitution for Jewish victims of the Holocaust and later assisted in the establishment of the International Criminal Court.

“I am honored to take this journey,” said Ferencz, “I never dreamed as a 27-year-old standing in a Nuremberg courtroom prosecuting Nazis that my life would be the subject of a film. I am now in my hundredth year; let’s get this done!!”

Avrich directed the documentary, which had its world debut at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival and is now available to screen on Netflix.

Avrich’s Melbar Entertainment Group and Theroux’s Sugar Shack Productions will produce the scripted projects.

“This is an extraordinary honor to tell the story; one of the most iconic and historic figures of our time,” said Avrich. “I feel a real responsibility to continue to bring this important story to as many people as we can, this time through a scripted project.”

“I am thrilled to help bring this prestigious, inspiring and historic story to the big screen,” remarked Theroux. “Ben has led an incredible life and it is a privilege that Barry and I have been allowed to share it with the world in a new capacity.”