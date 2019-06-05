Prodigy PR Ups Rob Fleming And Jason Kasperski To Partner & EVP

Prodigy Public Relations has promoted its current VP of Film Rob Fleming and VP of Corporate Communications Jason Kasperski to partners and EVPs at the entertainment publicity and marketing firm. Their new titles will be Partner and Executive VP of Film for Fleming, and Partner and Executive VP of Corporate Communications for Kasperski.

Both are known to the media biz as straight shooters and are well regarded around town.

“Jason and Rob have not only helped me grow Prodigy into a company that delivers extraordinary client service and media strategies, but have contributed to making it a place where employees can come to work every day and experience a friendly and fun atmosphere,” Prodigy founder, president and CEO Erik Bright said. “As we approach our company’s 10-year anniversary, we can all still say we love what we do and are extremely grateful to be working with some of the brightest minds in the entertainment business. Rob and Jason have proven to be two of the best flacks in town so I look forward to partnering with them on the next chapter of our business.”

Kasperski will continue to oversee, along with Bright, the firm’s corporate communications division servicing clients including indie producers, directors, and production, distribution and tech companies. Fleming will continue to oversee the film division where he executes campaigns for film festivals, and theatrical and ancillary release efforts.

Recent Prodigy campaigns included Lorcan Finnegan’s Vivarium, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots, which just premiered in Cannes; Slamdance 2019 winner Dollhouse: The Eradication of Female Subjectivity from American Popular Culture; and 2018 Toronto winner Cities of Last Things. It also repped Nicolas Cage’s thriller hit Mandy. Among recent theatrical releases are All Creatures Here Below starring Karen Gillan, Jennifer Morrison and David Dastmalchian, and A Boy. A Girl. A Dream starring Meagan Good and Omari Hardwick.

Prodigy clients include XYZ Films, Pulse Films, Cleopatra Entertainment, Clear Horizon Entertainment, Downtown Los Angeles Film Festival, Rebel Road Entertainment, Cinelytic, Goodbye Kansas, Cohen Gardner LLP, Das Films, Red Sea Media, BiFrost Pictures, Sobini Films, Hyde Park Entertainment, Enderby Entertainment, San Diego International Film Festival and One Two Twenty.