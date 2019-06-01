President Donald Trump On Meghan Markle Comments: “I Didn’t Know That She Was Nasty”

President Donald Trump will be meeting with the Queen and Princes Charles and Harry on Monday. But a former US citizen and now a prominent royal won’t be at the reception.

Meghan Markle is being kept out of the meeting with President Trump, allegedly because of her maternal obligations to new son Archie. But some press speculation cited her previous comments on the President, calling him “misogynistic” and “divisive” during his 2016 presidential campaign, saying she would vote for Hillary Clinton.

Trump took the high road when informed of the comments. “I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

Told that Markle had threatened to stay in Canada, where she filmed her former TV show Suits, if Trump won the presidency, Trump said, “A lot of people are moving here (to the US).”

Trump said that Markle will make a “very good” royal. “It is nice, and I am sure she will do excellently. She will be very good. I hope she does (succeed).”

Markle’s comments came during a 2016 interview on US talk show The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

“Yes, of course, Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right?” she said. “I think it was in 2012 the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points. That is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it, that is a huge chunk of it.”

She added: “You’re not just voting for a woman if it’s Hillary (Clinton). Yes, you’re voting because she’s a woman, but certainly, because Trump has made it easy to see that you don’t really want that kind of world that he’s painting.”