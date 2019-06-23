President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

An upbeat President Donald Trump headed into Sunday’s tweetstorm with some wind at his back. He has an agreement with Mexico to control illegal immigration. He didn’t pull the trigger on an Iran war. And he had a huge rally to kick off his 2020 campaign.

Today, he praised the system of tariffs that built the US, and had kind words for the church service at Camp David that he attended.

He also took a poke at the Democrats, letting them know that they have two weeks to come up with a plan everyone can live with regarding the porous southern border. After two weeks? The big Deportation (his capital letter) begins, according to his tweet.

We’ll capture more of the President’s mood as he continues to post today.

The tweetstorm so far:

When our Country had no debt and built everything from Highways to the Military with CASH, we had a big system of Tariffs. Now we allow other countries to steal our wealth, treasure, and jobs – But no more! The USA is doing great, with unlimited upside into the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2019

Wonderful Church service at Camp David. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2019