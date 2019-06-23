Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

An upbeat President Donald Trump headed into Sunday’s tweetstorm with some wind at his back. He has an agreement with Mexico to control illegal immigration. He didn’t pull the trigger on an Iran war. And he had a huge rally to kick off his 2020 campaign.

Today, he praised the system of tariffs that built the US, and had kind words for the church service at Camp David that he attended.

He also took a poke at the Democrats, letting them know that they have two weeks to come up with a plan everyone can live with regarding the porous southern border. After two weeks?  The big Deportation (his capital letter) begins, according to his tweet.

We’ll capture more of the President’s mood as he continues to post today.

The tweetstorm so far:

