President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump was benevolent in his Father’s Day addresses to the world. He honored the obvious, saluting Dads across the nation, a group including his “worst and most vicious critics,” and found time to give a shout-out to Fox News correspondent Pete Hegseth, who became engaged.

Those kindnesses out of the way, the Commander-in-Tweet also gloated about the low turnouts at nationwide impeachment rallies, and called for a poll on whether the New York Times or Washington Post is more dishonest and deceitful, a premise that may need slight adjusting.

The President also subtly poked the proverbial lion with an umbrella when he asked about a potential development at the end of his next term. “Do you think the people would demand that I stay longer?”

The tweetstorm so far:

Happy Father’s Day to all, including my worst and most vicious critics, of which there are fewer and fewer. This is a FANTASTIC time to be an American! KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

…..news is that at the end of 6 years, after America has been made GREAT again and I leave the beautiful White House (do you think the people would demand that I stay longer? KEEP AMERICA GREAT), both of these horrible papers will quickly go out of business & be forever gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

A poll should be done on which is the more dishonest and deceitful newspaper, the Failing New York Times or the Amazon (lobbyist) Washington Post! They are both a disgrace to our Country, the Enemy of the People, but I just can’t seem to figure out which is worse? The good….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

…..saying enough. Democrat voters want to hear the politicians talking about issues. This is a huge distraction and will only help Donald Trump get elected.” @JedediahBila “Greatest President since Ronald Reagan” said a counter-protester. LehighValleyLive — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

Yesterday was the Radical Left Democrats big Impeachment day. They worked so hard to make it something really big and special but had one problem – almost nobody showed up. “The Media admits low turnout for anti-Trump rallies.” @FoxNews “All around the Country people are……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019