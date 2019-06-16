President Donald Trump was benevolent in his Father’s Day addresses to the world. He honored the obvious, saluting Dads across the nation, a group including his “worst and most vicious critics,” and found time to give a shout-out to Fox News correspondent Pete Hegseth, who became engaged.
Those kindnesses out of the way, the Commander-in-Tweet also gloated about the low turnouts at nationwide impeachment rallies, and called for a poll on whether the New York Times or Washington Post is more dishonest and deceitful, a premise that may need slight adjusting.
The President also subtly poked the proverbial lion with an umbrella when he asked about a potential development at the end of his next term. “Do you think the people would demand that I stay longer?”
The so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
President Donald Trump was benevolent in his Father’s Day Twitter addresses to the world. He honored the obvious, saluting Dads across the nation, a group including his “worst and most vicious critics,” and found time to give a shout-out to Fox News correspondent Pete Hegseth, who became engaged.
Those kindnesses out of the way, the Commander-in-Tweet also gloated about the low turnouts at nationwide impeachment rallies, and called for a poll on whether the New York Times or Washington Post is more dishonest and deceitful, a premise that may need slight adjusting.
The President also subtly poked the proverbial lion with an umbrella when he asked about a potential development at the end of his next term. “Do you think the people would demand that I stay longer?”
The tweetstorm so far:
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.