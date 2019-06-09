President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump had much to tell us on Sunday, but kept running into the 280 character limit on .

Thus, the President had his own thread, carefully laying out how the “fake media” in general, and the New York Times and CNN in particular, got it wrong on his deal with Mexico to avoid the imposition of tariffs and stem the tide of illegal immigration.

One point in particular seemed to be at the root of the tweetstorm from the co-author of The Art of the Deal: getting credit for making the Mexico agreement. He pointed out that if his predecessor had made similar deals, “a National Holiday would be immediately declared. With me, despite our record setting Economy and all that I have done, no credit!”

The President is trying to work out that frustration on the golf links this morning. We’ll update as more observations roll in.

The tweetstorm so far:

Our Border Patrol agents are superheroes dealing with the border crisis every day. They are doing their job, and it's time for Democrats to allow Congress to do ours. pic.twitter.com/z5LbU7heQI — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) May 31, 2019

If President Obama made the deals that I have made, both at the Border and for the Economy, the Corrupt Media would be hailing them as Incredible, & a National Holiday would be immediately declared. With me, despite our record setting Economy and all that I have done, no credit! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

Twitter should let the banned Conservative Voices back onto their platform, without restriction. It’s called Freedom of Speech, remember. You are making a Giant Mistake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

…..there is not, we can always go back to our previous, very profitable, position of Tariffs – But I don’t believe that will be necessary. The Failing @nytimes, & ratings challenged @CNN, will do anything possible to see our Country fail! They are truly The Enemy of the People! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

…..not mentioned in yesterday press release, one in particular, were agreed upon. That will be announced at the appropriate time. There is now going to be great cooperation between Mexico & the USA, something that didn’t exist for decades. However, if for some unknown reason… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019