President Donald Trump had much to tell us on Sunday, but kept running into the 280 character limit on .
Thus, the President had his own thread, carefully laying out how the “fake media” in general, and the New York Times and CNN in particular, got it wrong on his deal with Mexico to avoid the imposition of tariffs and stem the tide of illegal immigration.
One point in particular seemed to be at the root of the from the co-author of The Art of the Deal: getting credit for making the Mexico agreement. He pointed out that if his predecessor had made similar deals, “a National Holiday would be immediately declared. With me, despite our record setting Economy and all that I have done, no credit!”
The President is trying to work out that frustration on the golf links this morning. We’ll update as more observations roll in.
The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
President Donald Trump had much to tell us on Sunday, but kept running into the 280 character limit on Twitter.
Thus, the President had his own thread, carefully laying out how the “fake media” in general, and the New York Times and CNN in particular, got it wrong on his deal with Mexico to avoid the imposition of tariffs and stem the tide of illegal immigration.
One point in particular seemed to be at the root of the tweetstorm from the co-author of The Art of the Deal: getting credit for making the Mexico agreement. He pointed out that if his predecessor had made similar deals, “a National Holiday would be immediately declared. With me, despite our record setting Economy and all that I have done, no credit!”
The President is trying to work out that frustration on the golf links this morning. We’ll update as more observations roll in.
The tweetstorm so far:
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.