President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Perhaps making up for lost time Saturday morning, when golf took precedence, President Donald Trump was back with a vengeance at this morning.

The Commander-in-Tweet covered a broad range of topics in his early tweet storm. First up was immigration and the current push to enact tariffs on Mexican goods because of that nation’s perceived inaction on illegal caravans. The President called Mexico “an abuser” of the US, and vowed to bring American companies back through the tariff route unless he gets cooperation.

Next up was the endless battle over the “witch hunt,” in which the President once again reminded us that there’s no collusion. And finally, there was a witch hunt of a different sort, wherein the President denied calling Meghan Markle “nasty” in widely publicized remarks prior to his UK trip on Monday.

The tweetstorm so far:

THE TRUTH! The Witch Hunt is dead. Thank you @marcthiessen. https://t.co/myKaSEnbs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

I never called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION, NO NOTHING! “What the Democrats are trying to do is the biggest sin in the impeachment business.” David Rivkin, Constitutional Scholar. Meantime, the Dems are getting nothing done in Congress. They are frozen stiff. Get back to work, much to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

The Wall is under construction and moving along quickly, despite all of the Radical Liberal Democrat lawsuits. What are they thinking as our Country is invaded by so many people (illegals) and things (Drugs) that we do not want. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

….Coyotes and Illegal Immigrants, which they can do very easily, or our many companies and jobs that have been foolishly allowed to move South of the Border, will be brought back into the United States through taxation (Tariffs). America has had enough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

People have been saying for years that we should talk to Mexico. The problem is that Mexico is an “abuser” of the United States, taking but never giving. It has been this way for decades. Either they stop the invasion of our Country by Drug Dealers, Cartels, Human Traffickers…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019