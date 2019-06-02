Perhaps making up for lost time Saturday morning, when golf took precedence, President Donald Trump was back with a vengeance at this morning.
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
Perhaps making up for lost time Saturday morning, when golf took precedence, President Donald Trump was back with a vengeance at Twitter this morning.
The Commander-in-Tweet covered a broad range of topics in his early tweet storm. First up was immigration and the current push to enact tariffs on Mexican goods because of that nation’s perceived inaction on illegal caravans. The President called Mexico “an abuser” of the US, and vowed to bring American companies back through the tariff route unless he gets cooperation.
Next up was the endless battle over the “witch hunt,” in which the President once again reminded us that there’s no collusion. And finally, there was a witch hunt of a different sort, wherein the President denied calling Meghan Markle “nasty” in widely publicized remarks prior to his UK trip on Monday.
The tweetstorm so far:
