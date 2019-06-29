President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

It took a while for President Donald Trump to get into the flow of his weekend communications. The reason was understandable, though, and golf can’t be blamed this time.

Instead, the Commander-in-Tweet was busy winging from Osaka, Japan and the G-20 Summit to South Korea, where he’s meeting our allies and may journey to the DMZ to shake hands with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un in a grip and grin session.

The Twitter reports were upbeat from Trump. The trade tariffs war with China was apparently toned down at the G-20, even as some pundits raised a skeptical eye on the benefits of doing that. For now, tariffs remain in place while negotiations continue. The Chinese will buy more agricultural products, and telecommunications giant Huawei will be allowed to continue to infiltrate…er, do business with American tech firms.

We’ll keep an eye on the late tweetstorm as more rolls in. The posts so far:

I am in South Korea now. President Moon and I have “toasted” our new Trade Deal, a far better one for us than that which it replaced. Today I will visit with, and speak to, our Troops – and also go the the DMZ (long planned). My meeting with President Moon went very well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2019

…..again with China as our relationship with them continues to be a very good one. The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed. I am in no hurry, but things look very good! Their will be no reduction in the Tariffs currently being charged to China. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2019

…..amounts of agricultural product from our great Farmers. At the request of our High Tech companies, and President Xi, I agreed to allow Chinese company Huawei to buy product from them which will not impact our National Security. Importantly, we have opened up negotiations… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2019