President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump is gearing up for a big announcement of his 2020 election campaign on Tuesday in Florida. But he’s warming up in the bullpen via to fire up his base in advance of the official announcement.

As news reports circulate that the President is honing in on potential Democratic challenger Elizabeth Warren after knocking around Joe Biden, the Commander-in-Tweet is leaning on the strong economy in his messaging.

In a line reminiscent of New York Times columnist Paul Krugman’s prediction about the market’s direction in the wake of Trump’s 2016 victory (a prediction which ultimately proved totally wrong), the President noted that Democrats carry the same potential if they supplant him.

“The Trump Economy is setting records, and has a long way up to go…However, if anyone but me takes over in 2020 (I know the competition very well), there will be a Market Crash the likes of which has not been seen before!”

We’ll update as more rolls in today. The tweetstorm so far:

The Trump Economy is setting records, and has a long way up to go….However, if anyone but me takes over in 2020 (I know the competition very well), there will be a Market Crash the likes of which has not been seen before! KEEP AMERICA GREAT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019

“President Trump to launch 2020 Campaign in Florida!” @foxandfriends Tuesday will be a Big Crowd and Big Day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019

All in for Senator Steve Daines as he proposes an Amendment for a strong BAN on burning our American Flag. A no brainer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019