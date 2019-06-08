President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump took a trip down Mexico way with today’s tweetstorm, falling in love not with a woman in old Spanish lace, but with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard.

Touting the new deal that will see Mexico “try very hard” to crack down on migrant caravans, President Trump praised the US and Mexican representatives who got it done, thus avoiding the messy tariffs that would have been imposed on Mexican goods as of Monday.

But he couldn’t resist a few digs at his usual suspects and their role (or lack of same) in the deal, the fake media and his least favorite band, Nervous Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats.

After the initial tweetstorm, the President is busy at what’s fast becoming his weekend White House, Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, but he’s sure to update the posts when he’s done.

The tweetstorm so far.

