President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump took a trip down Mexico way with today’s tweetstorm, falling in love not with a woman in old Spanish lace, but with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard.

Touting the new deal that will see Mexico “try very hard” to crack down on migrant caravans, President Trump praised the US and Mexican representatives who got it done, thus avoiding the messy tariffs that would have been imposed on Mexican goods as of Monday.

But he couldn’t resist a few digs at his usual suspects and their role (or lack of same) in the deal, the fake media and his least favorite band, Nervous Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats.

After the initial tweetstorm, the President is busy at what’s fast becoming his weekend White House, Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, but he’s sure to update the posts when he’s done.

The tweetstorm so far.

I would like to thank the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and his foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, together with all of the many representatives of both the United States and Mexico, for working so long and hard to get our agreement on immigration completed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Nervous Nancy Pelosi & the Democrat House are getting nothing done. Perhaps they could lead the way with the USMCA, the spectacular & very popular new Trade Deal that replaces NAFTA, the worst Trade Deal in the history of the U.S.A. Great for our Farmers, Manufacturers & Unions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

MEXICO HAS AGREED TO IMMEDIATELY BEGIN BUYING LARGE QUANTITIES OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCT FROM OUR GREAT PATRIOT FARMERS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Mexico will try very hard, and if they do that, this will be a very successful agreement for both the United States and Mexico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Brandon Judd, National Border Patrol Council: “That’s going to be a huge deal because Mexico will be using their strong Immigration Laws – A game changer. People no longer will be released into the U.S.” Also, 6000 Mexican Troops at their Southern Border. Currently there are few! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019