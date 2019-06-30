President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Donald Trump stepped across the stone curb separating South Korea from North Korea today. By doing so, he became the first sitting US president to visit the Hermit Kingdom.

As anticipated, the meeting was more than a grip-and-grin. The two sides agreed to resume talks toward denuclearization of North Korea. The last attempt in February fell apart and ended without progress.

Leaving South Korea after a wonderful meeting with Chairman Kim Jong Un. Stood on the soil of North Korea, an important statement for all, and a great honor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2019

Owlett Post was named in honor of the sacrifice of Korean War veteran Joseph O'Hallett, a front-line post just 25 metres from the military demarcation line.