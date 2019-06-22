President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

It’s the best June ever if you’re a stock holder. Not so good if you were ordered to be deported and haven’t complied.

President Donald Trump took out the hammer today in his early tweetstorm. He praised the rising stock market, which just set a new all-time record and is on track for its best June since 1938.

But the Commander-in-Tweet had harsher words for those in the country illegally whose cases have been adjudicated and are still here. “The people that Ice will apprehend have already been ordered to be deported. This means that they have run from the law and run from the courts. These are people that are supposed to go back to their home country. They broke the law by coming into the country, & now by staying.”

This Sunday is allegedly the start date for what Trump has promised will be massive roundups. He will undoubtedly have more to say on this later.

The tweetstorm so far:

The crowds and the spirit outside the Amway Center waiting for @realDonaldTrump is absolutely incredible! #Orlando #2020 #MakeAmericaGreatAgain! pic.twitter.com/IGTKO7Kh4g — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 18, 2019

This isn’t a campaign, this is a movement! Thank you Orlando – we love you! #Florida #KeepAmericaGreat 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MAXjaMzWBS — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 19, 2019

Looking good. We MUST WIN to KEEP AMERICA GREAT! https://t.co/ADULIQ0tO1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

When people come into our Country illegally, they will be DEPORTED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019