Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

President Donald Trump On Meghan Markle Comments: “I Didn’t Know That She Was Nasty”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Carlos Barria/Shutterstock

There will be a late tweetstorm today, as it’s a golfing Saturday for President Trump, who is visiting his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA.

Before heading out, the President said he spoke to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam about the tragic shooting in Virginia Beach Friday. An angry city employee killed 12 people at a municipal building in the city.

We will update today’s tweetstorm as more rolls in later today:

The tweetstorm so far:

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad