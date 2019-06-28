Donald Trump Offers To Meet Kim Jong-Un At DMZ For Handshake

President Donald Trump today offered to run for the North Korean border and reach across the demilitarized zone to shake hands in a grip-and-grin session with Chairman Kim Jong-un.

Trump will be stopping in Korea as he returns from the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. He previously tried to visit the DMZ in 2017, but bad weather grounded his helicopter.

The heavily guarded border between North Korea and South Korea is one of the world’s trip wires, littered with land mines and once described as “the scariest place on earth” by former President Bill Clinton. It was created after the 1953 armistice.

North and South Korean leaders have often met in the blue buildings that straddle the border.

Trump has recently exchanged letters with Kim after their last summit ended abruptly.