President Donald Trump To CNN: “None Of Your Business” On What He’ll Tell Putin

An impromptu press conference by President Donald Trump shed little light but created some heat when a CNN question about conversations with Russia’s Vladimir Putin came up.

Heading to Marine One on Wednesday, Trump was asked by CNN’s Sarah Westwood whether he will ask Putin “not to meddle in the 2020 election” when they meet.

Trump’s answer: “I’ll have a very good conversation with him. What I say to him is none of your business.”

Over the weekend, a Meet The Press interview raised essentially the same question. President Trump told host Chuck Todd that “I may” confront Putin on election interference.

Trump is headed to Osaka, Japan for the G-20 Summit, where he will meet with the heads of state of China, Australia, Japan, India, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and China.