President Donald Trump’s “Little Wise Guy” Dig At George Stephanopoulos Is Low Blow To Some Social Media Critics

In one corner, we have President Donald Trump, coming into the ring at 6’3 inches. On the opposing side of the squared circle we have ABC news anchor George Stephanopoulos, who measures 5’5 inches in height. Obviously, there’s a bit of a vertical difference.
The President subtly pointing that out during his interview with Stephanopoulos led to a free flow of outrage today on social media, stemming from the President referring to Stephanopoulous as “a little wise guy” during his testy ABC news interview.
The social media world seemed more bothered by the height issue raised than the substance of the conversation. Perhaps the pent-up animosity dates back to early June and Trump’s height snipe at London mayor Sadiq Khan, whom the President said via reminded him of New York City mayor Bill De Blasio, “only half his height.” Khan claims to be 5’6 inches, with De Blasio a robust 6’5 inches.
Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers & Stephen Colbert Have A Field Day With Trump "Opponent Dirt" Comments
“Not on obstruction,” Stephanopoulos replied.
“George, you’re being a little wise guy, OK, which is, you know, typical for you,” Trump said. “Just so you understand. Very simple. It’s very simple. There was no crime. There was no collusion. The big thing’s collusion. Now, there’s no collusion. That means … it was a setup, in my opinion, and I think it’s going to come out.”
In general, Stephanopoulos won the bout on points, receiving praise for standing up to the President and refusing to accept his initial disclaimers.
Some of the social media commentary:
Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers & Stephen Colbert Have A Field Day With Trump "Opponent Dirt" Comments
The Stephanopoulos height dig came in the middle of an exchange wherein Trump was asked why he didn’t answer questions in person from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. The video is above.
“Wait a minute. I did answer questions. I answered them in writing,” Trump said.
