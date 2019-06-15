President Donald Trump’s “Little Wise Guy” Dig At George Stephanopoulos Is Low Blow To Some Social Media Critics

In one corner, we have President Donald Trump, coming into the ring at 6’3 inches. On the opposing side of the squared circle we have ABC news anchor George Stephanopoulos, who measures 5’5 inches in height. Obviously, there’s a bit of a vertical difference.

The President subtly pointing that out during his interview with Stephanopoulos led to a free flow of outrage today on social media, stemming from the President referring to Stephanopoulous as “a little wise guy” during his testy ABC news interview.

The social media world seemed more bothered by the height issue raised than the substance of the conversation. Perhaps the pent-up animosity dates back to early June and Trump’s height snipe at London mayor Sadiq Khan, whom the President said via reminded him of New York City mayor Bill De Blasio, “only half his height.” Khan claims to be 5’6 inches, with De Blasio a robust 6’5 inches.

The Stephanopoulos height dig came in the middle of an exchange wherein Trump was asked why he didn’t answer questions in person from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. The video is above. “Wait a minute. I did answer questions. I answered them in writing,” Trump said.

“Not on obstruction,” Stephanopoulos replied. “George, you’re being a little wise guy, OK, which is, you know, typical for you,” Trump said. “Just so you understand. Very simple. It’s very simple. There was no crime. There was no collusion. The big thing’s collusion. Now, there’s no collusion. That means … it was a setup, in my opinion, and I think it’s going to come out.” In general, Stephanopoulos won the bout on points, receiving praise for standing up to the President and refusing to accept his initial disclaimers. Some of the social media commentary: I want to give @GStephanopoulos the "little wise guy" a typical hug….after watching the clip! https://t.co/T15c1W0XvR pic.twitter.com/QfvHAB4Bbt — @Pechilvr @WarOnFibro @FacesOfPain (@pechilvr) June 15, 2019 Oversized bully says to smaller man -You’re being a little wise guy. — Marylkelly (@marylkelly16) June 15, 2019

He thinks he's in a Jimmy Cagney movie: Trump fires back "You're a little wise guy" https://t.co/e5sCfhWlSw pic.twitter.com/WMgcZsLqAo — Alexandra Rosas (@GDRPempress) June 14, 2019

Awesome job George! In fact, tRump paid you the highest compliment when he said “you’re being a little wise guy”. You’re one of the few to push back when tRump cut you off with his signature “excuse me, excuse me”. It didn’t deter you from re-asking the question until he answered pic.twitter.com/VTq4g8YBlV — Alejandro Janislowski (@janislowski) June 14, 2019

"Look, George, you're being a little wise guy…" pic.twitter.com/on2rtM82eG — Howard Johnson (@HowardJ70184315) June 14, 2019