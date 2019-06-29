President Donald Trump, CNN’s Jim Acosta Spar Over Journalist’s Book Sales

President Donald Trump got in a little dig against CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta today. The exchange marked Acosta’s return to the beat after a brief sabbatical to promote his new HarperCollins book, The Enemy of the People.

Acosta put Trump on the spot by asking if he ignored a question about the death of Jamal Khashoggi during a meeting with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman because he was afraid of offending MBS.

“No, not at all,” Trump said. “I don’t really care about offending people, I sort of thought you’d know that.”

Trump then flipped the script. “By the way, congratulations, I understand your book, is it doing well?”

“It’s doing very well, Mr. President,” Acosta said.

Trump seemed astonished. “Really?”

“I’ll get you an autographed copy,” Acosta offered.

Acosta’s book isn’t doing that well. It is in the 1300s on Amazon. He was previously zinged on the lagging sales by Fox News host Sean Hannity, who called the book “a disaster” and “epic fail,” in another dust-up.