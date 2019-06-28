President Trump Jeers Dem Debaters: “That’s The End Of That Race!”

The second Democratic debate in as many nights featured another 10 presidential hopefuls on stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, and like the previous night it was clear the NBC broadcast audience included the current occupant of the White House.

“All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare,” President Donald J. Trump tweeted 37 minutes into the debate that aired on NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo. “How about taking care of American citizens first!?”

The leader of the free world then punctuated the jeering tweet by claimed victory in next year’s election with the social media equivalent of a mic drop. “That’s the end of that race!”

Trump was watching the spirited South Florida debate from distant Osaka where he was facing a thicket of thorny trade issues and sour-faced leaders at the G20 conference. It’s a high stakes summit for Trump but the Commander-in-Chief is a brawler when it comes to reputation fights so his despite the long flight to Japan he was tuned-in for the debate action.

And, no surprise, the debate was equally attuned to the GOP incumbent, who Democrats essentially described as the country’s longest-lasting natural disaster.

“Donald Trump has put us in a horrible situation,” former Vice President Joe Biden said early on. Bernie Sanders made it personal a few minutes later: “Trump is a phony and a pathological liar and a racist.” The fiery Vermont senator’s roared at times sounding like an outraged criminal prosecutor making closing arguments rather than a candidate auditioning for the middle ground. Sanders said the ouster of Trump would be accomplished by if the Dems simply “expose him for the fraud that he is.”