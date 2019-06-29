‘Preacher’ Co-EP Susan Hurwitz Arneson Signs With Verve As WGA-ATA Impasse Continues

Verve on Friday scored its first big client signing since agreeing to the WGA’s new Code of Conduct in Big Fish and Aladdin scribe and WGA activist John August.

There hasn’t been an influx of new writer clients to Verve in the month since it became the first lit agency to sign the Code Of Conduct, maybe because Verve’s partners cautioned at the time of the WGA deal that they will not be signing any new clients “who seek temporary representation and intend to return to their previous agency when a deal is made between the WGA and the ATA.”

But, responding to August’s Friday announcement on Twitter that after many years at UTA, he was going to Verve, Preacher co-executive producer Susan Hurwitz Arneson unveiled that she too had become a client there. She was previously at Paradigm. Arneson is a co-executive producer on Preacher, headed into its final season on AMC, and served in the same capacity on Amazon’s The Tick.

I'm a TV writer/producer who made the same decision as you yesterday and moved to Verve. Glad I'll be in such talented company. — Susan Hurwitz Arneson (@batdorkgirl) June 29, 2019

Other writers also are pondering their future as the WGA-ATA impasse drags on. Referencing August’s signing, John Gary wrote, “I still hope to return to ICM, but I don’t know how I will feel a few weeks from now.”