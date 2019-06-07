‘Power’ To Premiere Final Season At Madison Square Garden; 50 Cent To Perform

The sixth and final season of Power debuts on August 25, but fans of the Starz drama can catch the world premiere of the NYC-based series five days beforehand when 50 Cent and crew crank things up at the self-styled world’s most famous arena.

With a performance by EP Curtis “50” Jackson and “special guests,” the Courtney Kemp created Power will roll out the beginning of its end with a jam-packed event at Madison Square Garden on August 20. Similar to what The Walking Dead did at the home of the Knicks for its Season 6 opener back in 2015, the Power premiere will be open to the public. RSVPs aren’t open until July 9 but those aspiring to attend can click here for more information.

On that info train, the summer evening shindig will see Kemp, Jackson in the house with core cast Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Michael Rainey Jr., Rotimi and Alani “La La” Anthony. Also scheduled to be on stage are castmates Jerry Ferrara, Shane Johnson, and Larenz Tate and more.

Supersized to 15-episodes for this final run, the “Final Betrayal” last season of Starz’s most watched show was announced last month. While Power proper is ending, there’s a slew of spinoffs in the works for the Lionsgate-owned premium cabler.

In the last stages of Season 6, creator Kemp took to social media yesterday to begin what could be a long and livin’ large goodbye.

For those of you who like to note anniversaries, it was six years ago today that Power’s first episode “Not Exactly How We Planned” made its debut on Starz – looks like that plan worked out pretty well.