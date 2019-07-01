Cast From ‘Pose’, ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ And More Let Their Rainbow Flags Fly At WorldPride In New York

New York City was a beacon of love as it played host to WorldPride, one of the biggest celebrations of Pride month which celebrates members of the LGTBQIA+ community. June is marked as Pride month considering it was the month when there was an uprising between members of the gay community and the police at the how-historic Stonewall Inn. This sparked the gay rights movement and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the clash that still resonates today.

The massive Pride parade in New York was on Sunday and Hollywood showed up and showed out with Pose‘s Billy Porter, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Mj Rodriguez and Steven Canals in attendance. Also sending love from the streets of New York were Kate Moennig, Leisha Hailey, Jennifer Beals, Leo Sheng, Ilene Chaiken, Rosanny Zayas and Arienne Mandi from the forthcoming The L Word: Generation Q.

Queer Eye‘s Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness were there to slay as well as Margaret Cho, Andy Cohen, Wendy Williams, Pete Davidson, Tommy Dorfman, Donatella Versace, Marc Jacobs as well as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The parade included over 100 floats and 677 contingents including community groups, major corporations and artists and actors. Organizers expected nearly 150,000 people to march with hundreds of thousands of people lining the streets to show their support. There was also a Queer Liberation March that started earlier in the day that started at Stonewall Inn and then went into Central Park for a rally. Other celebrations happened around the country and the world including Chicago and San Francisco.